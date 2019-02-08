LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-One man is accused of stealing a gun from Oldham Co. and violating his PIO .

A search warrant was issued in the 100 block of Juneau Dr. which is located in Middletown. When officers arrived they found the stolen gun in one of Eric Berry's shoes. Police also found marijuana, marijuana joints, and ammo in the bedroom. A rifle was also found upstairs. His co-defendant Alix Berry, was found with a handgun in his room.

Eric is charged with violating his PIO and both men are charged with trafficking marijuana.