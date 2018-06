LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A man is facing charges after police said he was found unconscious in a hot car with a baby.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Marr is charged with wanton endangerment.

According to an arrest report, Marr and another person were found on Wednesday, June 13, on Bluegrass Avenue with Marr's 2-month-old daughter in the back seat.

The car was not running. The two admitted to taking heroin.

The baby's condition is unclear at this time.

