LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating the death of a man in the Algonquin neighborhood late Thursday night.

Police say that Second Division officers received a call around 11:20 p.m. of a man down in a yard in the 2100 block of Burwell Avenue. When they arrived, they found a black man in his 40's who had died from a gunshot wound. The victim is believed to be a resident of the area.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and is still looking for suspects. If you have any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.