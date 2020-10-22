Police investigate after man found shot on Grade Lane

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound near UPS Worldport on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Grade Lane just before 5 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently undergoing surgery.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened. They said it does not involve UPS.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

