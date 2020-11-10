Man found shot near gas station on Bardstown Road, police say

Police said the victim was found around 8 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

Metro Police said their officers were called to the 3300 block of Bardstown Road, near the Watterson Expressway around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said a man was located near a Thornton’s gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not specify if the victim was shot there or at another location.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting or others, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.