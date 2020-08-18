Man found dead outside New Albany home identified, suspect arrested

The New Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit has identified 34-year-old Dale C. Baize as the victim in the shooting.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany Police have arrested a man in connection to a death investigation after a man was found dead late Monday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 10 p.m. for a disturbance with shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead on the sidewalk outside a home with a gunshot wound, Police Chief Bailey said in a news release.

According to a preliminary investigation into the matter, police have determined there was a disturbance that led up to the shooting. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional details are available.

The New Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit has identified 34-year-old Dale C. Baize as the victim in the shooting.



New Albany Police Department have arrested 23-year-old Jacob B. Rogers in connection to the shooting. Rogers has been charged with Murder.

“I am proud of the quick action of police investigators regarding this incident. Their diligence ensured a suspect was apprehended only a few hours after the incident occurred," Chief Todd Bailey said.

