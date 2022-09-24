Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m.

When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had been shot.

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The man's identity is unknown at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are no suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or you can utilize their crime tip portal here.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.