RADCLIFF, Ky. — Radcliff Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead overnight.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pin Oak Court just after midnight on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been killed.

Officials have declared the incident as a homicide, but a cause of death has not been released. Police have not said if they have any suspects in this case, but are expected to release more information later on Wednesday.

If you have any information on this case, you are encouraged to contact the Radcliff Police Department's anonymous tip line at 270-351-TIPS(8477).

