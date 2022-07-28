Louisville man finds 61 year old neighbor killed outside Louisville apartment complex

The man says he was a quiet neighbor who didn’t bother anyone.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Beechmont Thursday morning that left one man dead.

Jefferson County's coroner confirmed that 61-year-old Paul Archer was the man killed outside of Parkwood Apartments at 4612 Southern Parkway.

A neighbor who wants to remain anonymous told WHAS11 that he heard five gunshots around 3:15 a.m. He said when rushed outside, he found Archer near a dumpster. He then ran back inside his apartment to call 911.

The neighbor said Archer was a quiet man who didn’t bother anyone. He believes the 61-year-old was simply throwing away trash when the shooting happened.

“I feel sad because this is a 60-something-year-old man. And, you know, people nowadays, they don’t have no respect for nobody. They will pull out a gun and shoot people for nothing,” he said.

LMPD said Archer died at the scene. The department is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Officers don't have any suspects yet. If you have any information, call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

