DOJ indicts Louisville man for allegedly bringing gun onto school property

According to court documents, 37-year-old Patrick Wesley brought a gun to Greenwood Elementary School March 18, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal grand jury indicted a Louisville man for illegally possessing a gun on school property according to a United States Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson.

Carissa Moss with the DOJ said they indicted 37-year-old Patrick Wesley Wednesday. According to court documents, Wesley brought a gun to Greenwood Elementary School March 18, 2021.

If convicted, Wesley faces a maximum of five years in prison without parole.

In a letter sent home to guardians of students at the time, Greenwood Principal Jamiera Johnson said Wesley attempted to enter the building without proper identification and, at one point, displayed a gun while attempting to access the cafeteria.

Students and school staff were locked inside their classrooms and offices during the incident, according to Johnson.

Wesley will soon be scheduled for an initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the case.

