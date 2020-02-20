LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to an arrest citation, 18-year-old Devin Adams set fire to a home in the 1300 block of S. Preston St. in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Adams admitted to officers that he lit the fire because other occupants at the residence would not leave him alone, police say.

The arrest citation also says that Adams set the fire with the intent to create a danger of death or serious injury to the other residents.

Adams is facings three charges, arson and two counts of wanton endangerment.

