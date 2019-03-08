LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) – A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Park Hill early Saturday.

Metro Police responded to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Street around 1 a.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police say he is expected to survive.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

