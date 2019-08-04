LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a man was killed following a shooting in Park Hill.

Second Division officers responded to the 1700 block of West Ormsby Avenue, just off of Dixie Highway around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male who had been shot.

He was transported to University Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.