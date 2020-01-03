LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police are investigating after a hit and run accident, Sunday morning.

The Lexington Police Department responded to a call of dead body on the side of North Business 29-70 just north of the Winston Road interchange, at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police found the body of a 46-year-old man lying in the roadway and determined the man had been hit by a car, Saturday night.

Lexington Police say the crash is being investigated as a hit and run, and officers are currently working leads as to the type of car involved and the identity of the driver responsible.

The department said northbound lanes of Business 29-70 were closed momentarily Sunday morning but are now fully open.

If you have any information call Lexington Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

