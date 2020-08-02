LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning on Marguerite Drive.

A man in is early 20s was found was a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

No suspects have been named in the case.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact police at 574-LMPD.

