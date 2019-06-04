FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – People who live on South Bohannon Street in New Albany say this is a quiet neighborhood, but their street is now a crime scene after police say a man shot at police who shot back, hitting him.

Officers arrived at the home shortly after 1 p.m. for a welfare check on a man they say they believe was in distress.

That man would be later identified by Indiana State Police as 36-year-old Benjamin Lucas.

Police say the Lucas briefly spoke with officers and then shot at the two officers who were on the front lawn.

The officers were able to get away safely and Lucas went back inside the house, but police say he then came back out and started shooting again at the officers.

New Albany police say one of the officers was able to fire back at Lucas, hitting him.

Officers then applied first aid and he was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

For neighbors, many are surprised that this happened so close to home.

“I have no idea how this could have happened or why it happened or nothing like that. It just - it’s just almost unbelievable to think that it happened right here,” Jane Jeffries said

Police have not identified the officers involved in the shooting at this time.

New Albany police say none of the officers were hurt.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey says it appears all his officers acted appropriately

Indiana State Police is now in charge of the investigation as it continues.

►Contact reporter Dennis Ting at dting@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@DennisJTing) and Facebook.