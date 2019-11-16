LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the 4800 block of Beech Street which is right next to Algonquin Park.

Police say they responded to a call of a shooting inside a home around 3 a.m. November 16. When they arrived at the scene, they found a male in his 40s who had been shot. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities say the man was shot by his uncle who is in his 60s.



The uncle had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.



Police say the two had some sort of fight leading up to this shooting.



There are no charges currently.

