Man found dead inside Lake Forest home after police, SWAT respond to domestic violence incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in Lake Forest early Tuesday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers went to a home in the 700 block of Lake Forest Parkway around midnight to respond to a domestic violence situation with a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers called for SWAT and the Hostage Negotiating Team. A woman was able to leave the home with the assistance of the SWAT team. After about two hours, police said a man "surrendered unharmed."

When the SWAT team entered the home, they found a man who had died. Police did not say how he died and his identity has not yet been released.

LMPD said there are no outstanding suspects in this case and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

