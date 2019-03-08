LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood Saturday, August 3.

Police said they found him in an alley in the 4900 block of South 3rd Street around 9:30 a.m. He was taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

No suspects have been named.

People with any information are asked to contact LMPD at 574-5673.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.