Man dead after fatal shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is left injured after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1500 block of Beech Street around 3 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

"Any information that helps us helps bring closure to the families, bring closure to the communities, helps us get answers and lock people up or bring people in, question them, talk to them and get the information we need to solve these cases," LMPD Maj. Russell Miller said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

