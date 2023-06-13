LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in west Louisville

Police are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was brought into the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of South 36th Street, according to an LMPD press release.'

Officers found the scene of the shooting but no victim. Shortly thereafter, UofL Hospital informed LMPD officials a man was admitted with a gunshot wound.

According to police officials, the man was brought to the hospital by private means. He was in critical condition at the time of his arrival.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit said they will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or to utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.