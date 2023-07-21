Man in 'critical condition' after shooting in Portland neighborhood

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling this investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital with what police are calling "life-threatening" injuries after he was shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting at North 26th and Duncan streets, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say he was in critical condition.

Due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling this case. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

