LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) – A man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Police said the incident occurred in an alley in the 4900 block of South Third Street around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

No suspects have been named.

If you have any information on this shooting or others, contact LMPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.