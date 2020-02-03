A 41-year-old Jacksonville man who leads a faith-based ministry was arrested and charged with sexual battery following reports of a sexual abuse incident last Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said an arrest warrant was obtained for Michael T. Linkenauger. In the arrest report, police said a male victim disclosed to members at his church that Linkenauger forced him to commit various sexual acts on multiple occasions.

The victim said Linkenauger befriended him and his mother at the church four years ago. The victim then spent the night at the suspect's home several times between August 2017 and July 2018 before the sexual abuse reportedly began, according to the report. The victim said the first time Linkenauger reportedly abused him, they were sitting in the suspect's room. The victim said the suspect began touching his private areas before engaging sexual acts.

The victim said the abuse continued until June 2019. The victim said the abuse often took place when the two were out of town together on golf trips in various Florida cities and once at a hotel in Savannah, Ga.

According to the arrest report, Linkenauger confessed to the abuse when the victim's mother confronted him. The report said the suspect apologized and admitted to having fantasies about being with boys since he was a child.

Linkenauger also reportedly told the victim's mother, "Whatever he said happened, happened," the report said.

According to the report, the suspect reportedly told the victim's mother "he had done things a lot worse than what he had done to [the victim]."

JSO believes there may be additional victims.

John Starling and his wife Kathy met Linkenauger about a year ago. They were homeless and tell First Coast News Linkenauger helped find them housing. They also took part in his "Hot dogs for Hope" food ministry.

"I would consider him a friend because when we were homeless, he helped us out a lot with food," John Starling said. "When we moved in here, he actually helped us get furniture and everything."

Police said Linkenauger was taken into custody at his place of business in the area of 13200 Bartram Park Blvd. He reportedly resisted arrest, which led to a brief struggle, according to police. By the end of the struggle, Linkenauger sustained lacerations to his face, which were later treated by first responders, police said.

Linkenauger was charged with sexual battery, lewd or lascivious exhibition and lewd or lascivious conduct.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or know anyone who may be a victim, call JSO at 904-630-0500.