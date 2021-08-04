Man charged with murder in fight at Jackson County, Indiana fair

In court documents, police said they discovered Zachariah Konkle was also a sex offender and shouldn't have been working at the fair around children.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A worker at the Jackson County, Indiana Fair is charged with murder after a fight July 28.

Police had been called about an incident around 1 a.m. and found a man being given CPR. The man, later identified as Michael Steele, was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Police said Zachariah Konkle admitted getting in a fight with Steele after a family reported Steele, who was also a worker at the fair, allegedly made fun of their special needs child. Konkle said he had words with Steele and that Steele threw the first punch.

Witnesses told police Konkle and Steele ended up wrestling on the ground and that Konkle punched Steele in the back and side of the head multiple times and then put him in a headlock, choking him. When Steele seized up and stopped breathing, witnesses told police Konkle got off of him and walked away.

A woman then began CPR on Steele and said Konkle came back, pushed her aside, and started CPR himself.

