LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged with murder after police said he crashed into another vehicle while driving under the influence, killing one person.

Police said Joseph Luckett, 43, was driving northbound on S. 7th Street Dec. 28 when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old was extracted from his car and taken to UofL Hospital. Officers said they could smell an alcohol odor, as did medical staff. A blood sample and toxicology report found that Luckett had a blood alcohol concentration of .164% and benzodiazepines in his system.

Luckett was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to maintain insurance in addition to murder.

