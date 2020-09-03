LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing kidnapping charges after a standoff with police Saturday that lasted through the night.



According to an arrest report, 25-year-old Kyle McCormick held his grandmother, his younger brother, and one of his brother's friends at gunpoint on Short Street.

McCormick's grandmother told police her grandson showed up at the house without permission and was acting erratically.

He said he believed people were watching him.

That's when he pointed a small gun at them and kept them from leaving the home.

McCormick was finally taken into custody 12 hours later.

His other charges include possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and burglary.

McCormick is being held at Metro Corrections without bond and is expected to appear in court on March 19.

