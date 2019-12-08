LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead, another injured and a suspect is in custody after a crash involving a golf cart near Seneca Park.

Louisville Metro Police say two men were riding on a golf cart when they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Sunday around 4 p.m.

Both of the men were taken to University Hospital where one of them were pronounced dead and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, a male driver, was arrested with DUI and charged with murder.

Police have not released the victim’s or suspects names at this time.

This story will be updated as the investigation is ongoing.

