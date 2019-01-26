BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Justin Robert Hardin, 35, was arrested for attempted murder this morning after police found one victim with a gunshot wound to the head in Nelson County.

Police responded to a call in reference to a robbery and shots fired at 2 a.m. this morning, where they found one victim. The homeowner provided information on the suspect, including his first name.

Hardin later led a pursuit by Kentucky State Police that started on Boston Road. Police said tire deflation devices deflated Hardin's front tires, and the chase ended in Elizabethtown.

KSP said Hardin did not obey officer's commands and was shot in the leg. He was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

In addition to attempted murder, burglary and theft charges from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Hardin was also charged with fleeing or evading police wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle under the influence.

The officer involved shooting is still under investigation by KSP Critical Incident Response Team. The armed robbery complaint is under investigation by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing and does appear to be drug-related.