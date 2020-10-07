Man charged with arson in Louisville apartment fire

An arrest citation said Richard Harville set three separate fires inside his apartment on Crums Lane Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is charged with arson and accused of setting his own apartment on fire.

An arrest citation said Richard Harville set three separate fires inside his apartment on Crums Lane Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the building just after 8 a.m. and were quickly able to put out the fires.

Investigators said 15 other people were inside the building when the fire started but no one was hurt.

According to that citation, Harville told a witness he was going to set the building on fire and confessed to police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.