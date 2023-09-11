Man charged after pulling gun on several at 'youth ball game' in Jeffersontown, police say

Wright is also facing a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing numerous charges after allegedly pulling a gun out on several people during a youth game in Jeffersontown.

Timothy Wright, 29, has been charged with three counts of assault, menacing, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to Jeffersontown Police, the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Taylorsville Road.

A witness had called police after Wright pulled the gun on the individuals after an altercation at the game. Wright had left the area and began following him until police could make it to their location.

When police caught up with Wright, they noticed him outside of this vehicle near the front of it. Police said they activated their lights and Wright allegedly “darted” to the passenger’s side and quickly handed off or placed something inside the vehicle, began walking away from the vehicle and into traffic.

They said Wright told them he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument and would not comply with police commands to stop. That’s when police said Wright became “combative and belligerent”, balling up his fists, screaming obscenities and resisting arrest.

Police also said Wright had broken away from them and began yelling causing a disturbance where other officers had to be called in to “get control” of him.

As officers attempted to search Wright’s vehicle, they said he “physically and verbally” attempted to stop it. Officers tried to restrain him and that’s when they allege Wright bit an officer, attempted to bite another, kicked and spat at a third officer, causing several injuries. Police eventually had to use a WRAP restraint on him to prevent further assaults on the officers.

Police also said Wright had made a threat telling officers “they better watch out” and he was “coming” for them.

Police continued their search of the vehicle and found a loaded gun in the back floorboard at the feet of four children. Those four children, police said, were placed in “eminent danger” because of the weapon.

In addition to the other charges, Wright is also facing possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He’s currently booked at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

