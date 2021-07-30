Man charged in theft of 11 rental vehicles

Nine of the vehicles have been recovered. Two of the vehicles were found to have been used in crimes, including a burglary and a recent homicide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly arranged the theft of 11 vehicles while employed at Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Court documents say Stephen Jackson Jr. moved the vehicles from the car wash line to the rental ready lot and left the keys inside. Unknown individuals would enter the lot and drive off in the vehicles.

Airport Police received a tip that Jackson had been leaving the keys in the vehicles for payment. Once Enterprise was alerted, it reported the vehicles missing.

A total of 11 vehicles were stolen from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020. The loss totaled $395,861.

Nine of the vehicles have been recovered. Two of the vehicles were found to have been used in crimes, including a burglary and a recent homicide.

