LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The man charged in the death of a 7-year-old in 2017 pleaded guilty and accepted a plea deal on Feb. 18.

In the plea agreement, Wyatt Williams will serve 20 years in prison. His official sentencing by a judge is scheduled for April 8.

Police said Williams fired the shot in May 2017 that went through Dequante Hobbs Jr.'s kitchen window hitting and killing him.

Investigators say it happened after a fight broke out during a dice game near Dequante's home.

Police charged Williams in the death of Dequante Hobbs in August 2017.

