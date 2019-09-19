NEW HAVEN, Ky. — A man has been indicted in Nelson County for stealing more than $10K worth of hemp.

David Newton was arrested first for taking 13 hemp plants from a farm in New Haven.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Newton's wallet was found at the crime scene. Officers tracked him down and found the plants in his possession.

