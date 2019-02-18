LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Tennessee man is facing charges after police say he reportedly pulled a gun on a customer for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The incident happened Saturday at a Sam’s Club store in Bowling Green.

According to arrest records obtained by WBKO, the victim and his wife were shopping in the store when the alleged suspect, James Phillips flipped them off for wearing the hats associated with President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The records also stated that witnesses and the victim said Phillips pulled out a .40 caliber gun, but video surveillance footage was unable to capture it as Phillips was out of view.

No one was hurt in that incident.

Phillips has pleaded not guilty to a charge of wanton endangerment.

He’s facing one to five years in jail.

Phillips is currently booked at the Warren County Jail.