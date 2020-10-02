LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly fired shots at a home on Berry Boulevard near the Berry Market.

They say 35-year-old Tony Smith and another person got into a fight over a handgun.

Smith allegedly took the gun, shot it inside the home and then choked the other person.

Police say three other people were nearby and that Smith put their lives at risk.

He faces three charges including wanton endangerment, strangulation and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Smith is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 10.

