Man charged in connection to 2022 double-murder in St. Matthews

More than a year after two men were found dead in a St. Matthews apartment, an arrest has been made in the case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday morning, Louisville Metro police arrested a man in connection to a double-homicide which happened over a year ago in St. Matthews.

In June 2022, Steven Curtis, 40, and Gary Brown Jr., 21, were found shot and killed at the Oxmoor Apartments Complex on Steeplecrest Circle.

LMPD's Homicide Unit used DNA, digital evidence and surveillance video to charge the suspect with the double-murder, according to an LMPD news release.

Though the shooting suspect is currently an adult, at the time of the murders he was under the age of 18, therefore, officials say they are not releasing his name at this time.

