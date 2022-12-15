LMPD arrests man in connection to assault of student at bus stop

Police said 41-year-old Sherman Price picked up a young boy by the neck, strangled him and threw him down before punching him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a student that was strangled at a Shawnee bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 41-year-old Sherman Price unlawfully picked up a young boy by the neck, strangled him, and threw him down before punching him at a bus stop at 44th and Main Streets.

Price's actions were allegedly in response to a school bus incident between the boy and his daughter, according to LMPD.

The ages of the children were not listed.

Price has been charged with assault, child abuse and strangulation.

This is a developing story, we will update here as we learn more information.

