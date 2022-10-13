Man arrested for reportedly kidnapping man in Little Caesars parking lot

A man allegedly forced another man into his car at a Little Caesars parking lot, drove him to a park and left him there.

According to court documents, Rudolph Yearby forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint, drove him to another location and stole his cash by 'force.'

Initially, both Yearby and the victim were inside the Little Caesar's, on South 2nd Street in Central Station.

After the victim paid for his pizza, he walked out to the parking lot and Yearby reportedly walked out behind him. Detectives said Yearby got into his car and then pointed the handgun at the victim and 'demanded' that he get into his car.

According to police documents, the victim 'feared for his life' so he got into the back passenger seat of the car. Yearby then reportedly drove off, while pointing the gun at the other man.

Police go on and said Yearby told the victim "give me all you got." At first, he refused but when Yearby told him again to give him everything, he gave him $50, which was all the money he had on him.

Yearby then allegedly drove the victim to Huston Quin Park where he reportedly told him to get out of the car and sit on a bench.

After letting the victim out of the car, police say Yearby drove off.

The victim notified LMPD of the incident the following day, and a report was filed. The victim was able to describe Yearby to police and identified him through a photo.

Yearby is charged with robbery, kidnapping of an adult and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

