Louisville man arrested for attempted murder, fleeing police leading to 20-mile chase

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — According to Shepherdsville Police, a Louisville man was arrested after a shootout and leading police on a 20-mile chase.

Police say two men wearing masks exited a car in the 100 block of Coco Bay Ct. Wednesday evening and began shooting at a man. The man was not struck and returned fire with his own weapon.

Both suspects received gunshot wounds during the exchange and returned to the car and fled the scene.

Responding officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office observed the suspect's car leaving the apartment complex. Officers attempted to stop them on the road, but the suspects fled leading law enforcement on a 20-mile pursuit, police say.

The pursuit ended on Kentucky Highway 61S near the Bullitt Co., Nelson Co. line.

Both suspects were transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for their injuries. One suspect is in custody and the second is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police charged 25-year-old Michael Chase with Attempted Murder, nine counts of Wanton Endangerment and Fleeing Police.

Shepherdsville police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Anonymous Tipline at 502-215-1588.

