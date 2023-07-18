Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of police officer and assault

According to his arrest report, Davion Cromartie's girlfriend called police because he refused to leave her home.

Davion Cromartie was arrested on Friday.

According to his arrest report, his girlfriend called police because he refused to leave her home.

Police said he fought back when they tried to handcuff him, and that he was able to wrap his legs around an officer's neck and strangle him.

The report goes on to say when a second officer tried to help, Cromartie's girlfriend allegedly jumped on her and tried to disarm her.

Officers said Cromartie tried to take the officer's gun.

He was eventually arrested when officers said they found him trying to return to the apartment.

He's charged with attempted murder of an officer and assault.

