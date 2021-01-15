Man arrested in New Year's Day homicide

Stephen Lovingood was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Jennifer Whittaker.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have made an arrest in a New Year's Day homicide in Shively.

According to court documents, Stephen Lovingood and another man unlawfully entered Jennifer Whittaker's home in the 3400 block Dixie Highway, woke her up and shot her several times.

Police said there was another person in the home who the suspects attempted to shoot, but the gun did not fire. The suspects then left the home and police were called.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Shively officers found Whittaker dead.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspects to police.

