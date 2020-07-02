LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, 34-year-old Robert Hood was arrested and charged in connection to a Nov. 27, 2019 murder.

Hood is being charged with murder and fetal homicide in regards to the murder of Kayla Smith.

Hood was booked at Metro Corrections.

It is unclear at this time when Hood will appear in court.

