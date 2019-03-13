LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in Valley Station.

Third Division officers were called out to the 9700 block of El Prado, just east of Dixie Highway on Feb. 28 for a shooting.

Officers say a female victim was taken to KY One Southwest Hospital and then transported by ambulance to University Hospital. She later died from her injuries. She has not yet been identified.

Police say The Homicide Unit was then contacted and an eyewitness on the scene told officers that Tudor “placed a revolver on the victim’s should and stated, ‘I’ll pop yah’”. The victim allegedly responded to Tudor, “well pop me”.

That’s when police say the gun went off.

When Tudor was interviewed by police, he made claims that the victim was shot while grabbing for the gun. He then told police he was not supposed to possess a gun.

Tudor is facing murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He’s currently booked at Metro Corrections.