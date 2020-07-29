x
Man arrested in Bardstown shooting

Police say a 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting outside of a Speedy Mart.
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — According to the Bardstown Police Department, 18-year-old Tyran Maddox is charged with Attempted Murder and Wanton Endangerment following a shooting at a Speedy Mart. 

Police say, the shooting took place just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old girl. 

The girl was treated at Flaget Hospital for her injuries. 

According to police, Maddox was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday. 

He is currently being held at the Nelson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.    

