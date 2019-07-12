LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is accused of threatening Valley High School students with a gun.

According to a police report, 20-year-old Mason Fox was on Valley High School property on December 6 around 11 a.m. with a gun threatening students in the parking lot.

Three students stated that in that parking lot Fox pulled out a silver and black gun from his waistband and racked the slide that stating that he would shoot a student. The three students ran inside the building.

When officers arrived on the scene and began canvassing the area, Fox ran from police on foot and was caught at 1009 Donau Lane.

Fox is charged with Terroristic threatening 2nd degree, Fleeing or Evading police on foot 2nd degree, and Criminal Trespassing 3rd degree.

