LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The same man arrested for breaking into apartments on the University of Louisville campus and allegedly raping a resident has also been charged with robbing ESPN Radio and additional campus apartments.

Alfred Kesseh, 21, was charged with burglary after police say video captured Kesseh entering the offices of ESPN 680 AM and leaving with around $20 worth of merchandise.

He was also arraigned January 17 on two counts of burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property after video captured him stealing property from apartments in the Cardinal Towne campus housing located above the radio station.

Kesseh was previously arraigned January 15 on three counts of burglary, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of rape after surveillance video showed him entering the rooms of six victims at Cardinal Towne and University Pointe Apartments.

According to witnesses, Kesseh threatened the lives of the victims, demanding money, credit cards and other items. His next court date on those charges is January 25.