BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Police have arrested a man who told them he killed his roommate in Bardstown, Ky.

According to Bardstown Police, they were called to the area of Stephen Foster for a trespasser around 6:25 a.m. March 31. When officers arrived, they engaged a subject, Joseph Cahoe, who told them he had killed his roommate at a home in the 500 block of N. 2nd St.

Officers went to the address given by Cahoe and found a man dead.

Cahoe faces charges of murder.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: 1 injured following shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

RELATED: Man placed on home incarceration after charged with shooting LMPD officer

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.