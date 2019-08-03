LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in police custody after allegedly holding a gun to a baby's head and kidnapping two children in Louisville.

According to his arrest slip, Antonio Williamson returned to a home in the 5100 block of Green Cove Circle after a previous argument with a witness. The witness said that Williamson pushed her out of the way to get an 8-month-old child.

The witness tried to get the child back, but Williamson pointed a gun to the baby's head and threatened to shoot him. Fearing for the child's life, the witness let Williamson take the baby.

The baby's 10-year-old brother was in a car with Williamson's girlfriend. The witness attempted to get the child, but the suspects wouldn't let him out. Williamson and his girlfriend then left the home with both children.

Officers found Williamson's vehicle in the 10700 block of Black Walnut around 11:30 p.m. When Williamson refused to leave the house, SWAT responded to the location.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Williamson and his girlfriend exited the house without incident. Both children were found safe inside. Authorities also seized three firearms.

Williamson has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a felon.

He was one of seven people indicted last February for smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections.

