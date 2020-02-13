LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police made an arrested in a deadly shooting which happened in December 2019.

On February 12, police arrested Jaylin Bell, 24, in the death of Kayla Hunter-Purcell, 21.

Hunter-Purcell was shot on December 6, 2019 in the 100 block of East Caldwell St. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS | Coroner identifies woman fatally shot in Old Louisville

